First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,258 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $64,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

