First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Yum! Brands worth $70,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

