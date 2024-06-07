First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Waters worth $67,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,839,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,563,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after buying an additional 212,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $206,286,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE WAT opened at $300.82 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.55 and its 200 day moving average is $322.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.