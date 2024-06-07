First Trust Advisors LP Has $65.05 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.90% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $65,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

