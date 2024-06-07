First Trust Advisors LP Has $68.23 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of M&T Bank worth $68,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.04.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

