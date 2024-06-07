First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $72,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,979,000 after acquiring an additional 393,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,189,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,600,000 after acquiring an additional 253,405 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.11 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

