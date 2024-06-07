First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,599 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $69,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLX opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.