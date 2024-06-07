First Trust Advisors LP Sells 85,757 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.73% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $74,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

