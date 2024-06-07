First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $75,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,968,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 161,171 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

