First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,858 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.41 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

