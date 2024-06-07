Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.93. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $73,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $68,825,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 119.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 68.9% in the third quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.