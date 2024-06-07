Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $201.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

