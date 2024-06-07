Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Daniel P. Burkland Sells 7,698 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

