Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 2.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.87 and last traded at $43.45. Approximately 117,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,277,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Five9 Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,585,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

