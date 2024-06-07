Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Up 3.0 %

FVRR stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $987.89 million, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,193,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.