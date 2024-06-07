Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Paul Lundstrom Sells 13,725 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $446,474.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,027 shares in the company, valued at $16,070,698.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.45.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 290.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 79.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,910 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

