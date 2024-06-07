Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 11,354 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $369,345.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,015.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Flex alerts:

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05.

Flex Stock Down 4.0 %

Flex stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.