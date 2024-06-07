Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 329,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 358,148 shares.The stock last traded at $189.35 and had previously closed at $191.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,464.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,485,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

