FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of FMC worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in FMC by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 116,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 49,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $58.68 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

