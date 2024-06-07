Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $99.24 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

