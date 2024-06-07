Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 18,701 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

