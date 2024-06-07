Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 4.94 and last traded at 4.92. 33,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 89,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.90.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.36.
Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.
