Francis Laurencio Sells 2,464 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $10,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,202.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Atomera by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Atomera by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

