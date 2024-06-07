Francis Laurencio Sells 2,464 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $10,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,202.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Atomera Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ ATOM opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.63.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
