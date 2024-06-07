Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.53

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$155.53 and traded as high as C$169.92. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$169.89, with a volume of 228,171 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.17.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$167.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.53. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,612 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

