FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 2.92% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,326,000.

Shares of BATS:DAUG opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

