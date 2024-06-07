Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $20.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,154,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 718,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,153.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 605,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after acquiring an additional 202,364 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUSN stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.69. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

