Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.28

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.28 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.25). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.24), with a volume of 173,559 shares.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £263.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,807.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.28.

Insider Transactions at Galliford Try

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £19,680 ($25,214.61). Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

