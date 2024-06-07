Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 705 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IT opened at $432.23 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 191,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gartner by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

