GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Trading Down 3%

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10. 178,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 580,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Get GCT Semiconductor alerts:

GCT Semiconductor Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.