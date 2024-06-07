GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s previous close.

Get GitLab alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GitLab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.