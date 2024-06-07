Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.29 and last traded at $33.39. Approximately 2,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

