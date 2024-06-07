GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $60.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
