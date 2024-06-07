GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.48

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 9050222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,753,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.