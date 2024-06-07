Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00.
Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ PCVX opened at $72.51 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.
Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after purchasing an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.