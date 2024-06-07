Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $72.51 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after purchasing an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

