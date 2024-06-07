Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Shares Up 3.9%

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Greenbriar Sustainable Living
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.
