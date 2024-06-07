GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.11 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get GXChain alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.