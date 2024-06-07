GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

Read Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.