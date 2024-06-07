Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117,549 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.