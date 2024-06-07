Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Shares Up 0.4%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.38. 43,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 103,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.21.

