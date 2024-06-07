Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 42,857 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 6th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38.

On Monday, April 1st, Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06.

NYSE HAYW opened at $13.44 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hayward by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,913,000 after buying an additional 1,459,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Hayward by 4,616.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 835,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hayward by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hayward by 70.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 618,282 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

