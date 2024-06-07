HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 5.4 %

VIR stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock worth $777,197. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

