HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.60% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 6,874.47%. Analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

