HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after purchasing an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,311,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $336.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

