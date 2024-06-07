Head-To-Head Comparison: Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) & The Competition

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -2,990.49% -285.16% -33.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -3.59 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $1.68 billion $153.26 million -3.31

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 6581 19051 45333 946 2.57

Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential upside of 104.65%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.82%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

