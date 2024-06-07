Head to Head Contrast: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) versus Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 2 3 0 2.60

ThredUp has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -20.88% -63.62% -26.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.1% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of ThredUp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ThredUp $322.02 million 0.64 -$71.25 million ($0.64) -2.94

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

