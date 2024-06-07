Head to Head Review: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $3.72, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $146.37 million 6.56 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -6.45 Sentage $150,000.00 42.11 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sentage beats Bitfarms on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

