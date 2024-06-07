HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.