Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Decreased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $82,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

