Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Up 5.8%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 415,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,712,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,567 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 514,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.