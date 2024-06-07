Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 598,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,572,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 270,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HPE opened at $19.59 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

